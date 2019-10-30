PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A sting on Tuesday ended with several people charged with prostitution and drug-related crimes in Perrysburg.

The undercover operation was conducted by the Perrysburg Police Division, along with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Toledo Police Department, and the FBI in the city of Perrysburg.

As a result of this operation, the following individuals were charged with prostitution:

Gianna Rodriguez, Toledo;

Robin Nelson, Toledo;

Keonna Hudson, Toledo;

Ravin Jackson, Toledo;

Lisa Kuch, Toledo;

Tina Gee, Toledo;

Jessica Harris;

Marisela Vasquez, Toledo;

Mary Hunt, Toledo;

Rebecca Roberts, Findlay;

Miesha Ratcliff, Toledo.

Brian Orth, Genoa, and Kevin Lewis, Fremont, were each charged with solicitation. Thomas Johnson, Findlay, was arrested for possession of cocaine, ecstasy, and Percocet.

Additional charges may be filed against others based on further investigation by detectives.

