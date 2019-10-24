TOLEDO, Ohio — Nearly two dozen people, most from Toledo, were indicted Thursday for their alleged roles in a conspiracy to traffic large amounts of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl in Northwest Ohio.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Toledo. Several people previously were indicted in May.

Named in the 82-count indictment are:

Pedro Negrin, 60

Santino Montoya, 26

Santino Montoya, 26 Aurelio Seoane-Armada, 60

Jamel Gaines, 31

Corey Goings, 48

Nathaniel Houle Jr., 23

Korey Parker, 29

Esteban Camejo, 29

Matthew Dale, 30

Kevin Downer Jr., 23

Emilio Garcia, 25

Roberto Gomez, 26

Jason Hill, 25

Stephon Holcomb, 35

Roy Jackson Jr., 25

Kelley Lee, 47

Lynna Lopez, 32

Vicente Lopez, Jr., 29

Odell McGee, 35

Anthony McRae Jr., 24

Todd Miller, 47

Jameer Pratt, 24, and

Tim Wyse, 56, all of Toledo;

Brittany Loya, 23, of Perrysburg

Shane Ybarra Sr., 35, of Walbridge

Tony Nichols, 48, of Northwood

Francisco Cabrera-Hernandez, 35, of Casa Grande, Arizona

Luis Perez-Rodriguez, 32, of Phoenix

Keimond Brown, 37, of Maricopa, Arizona

Jennifer Thomas, 53, of Laveen, Arizona

All the defendants are charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least 2.2 pounds of heroin, 11 pounds of cocaine, more than a half-pound of crack cocaine and nearly a pound of fentanyl.

Additional charges include being a felon in possession of a firearm, maintaining drug-involved premises, interstate travel and transportation in aid of racketeering enterprises, making false statements and use of a communications facility to facilitate a drug conspiracy.

According to the indictment, Pedro Negrin, of Toledo, allegedly obtained heroin, cocaine and fentanyl from various suppliers, including Francisco Cabrera-Hernandez and Luis Perez-Rodriguez, in Mexico, Arizona, Florida and Michigan. Hernandez reportedly used motor vehicles with special secret “trap” compartments to transport the drugs from Arizona to Ohio.

Negrin then allegedly distributed the drugs to numerous other suppliers, including Montoya, Gaines, Camejoa, Holcomb, Lee, Wyse and Ybarra. Those suppliers, in turn, allegedly distributed the narcotics to other drug dealers.

Members of the conspiracy used several different residences in the Toledo area to store, package and distribute the narcotics and subsequent cash, according to court documents.

Prosecutors are seeking to forfeit more than $400,000 in cash and several firearms seized as part of the investigation.

“This group brought deadly fentanyl, heroin and cocaine to Toledo from Mexico and other states. Not surprisingly, firearms and large amounts of cash were seized as part of this investigation," U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. "We will use every tool available to us to prosecute those who import and sell the drugs killing our neighbors, and who illegally have firearms as part of their operation.”

“A multi-year, multi-agency investigation has resulted in the seizure of hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, numerous weapons and large loads of dangerous, illegal drugs,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric Smith. “This collaborative law enforcement effort has dismantled a large-scale drug trafficking organization that has brought danger to our community for years. These individuals will now face the justice system and be held accountable for their numerous crimes. Thanks to the community and our law enforcement partners - a job well done.”

“Today’s operation is the culmination of a multi-year organized crime drug trafficking investigation by local, state, and federal law enforcement partners” said Toledo Police George Kral said. “I am proud of all the detectives, deputies, and special agents involved in this investigation – especially members of the Toledo Metro Drug Task Force. It is because of their work the Negrin drug trafficking organization has been effectively dismantled.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Toledo Metro Drug Task Force investigated the case. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alissa M. Sterling and Matthew D. Simko.