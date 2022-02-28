Pedestrian killed by vehicle fleeing police

A driver fleeing a police stop late Sunday night crashed, killing a pedestrian.

A pedestrian was killed late Sunday when a vehicle fleeing police crashed, striking the person.

Toledo police reported the person, whose identity has not been released by authorities, was struck shortly before midnight near the intersection of Sylvania Avenue and Willys Parkway by a vehicle Michael Jackson, whose age and address also were not released by police.

Officers had stopped Jackson's vehicle for a traffic violation when the driver took off and led police on a chase through the city, Toledo police said.

The chase ended when Jackson's vehicle crashed through a barricade, struck a work vehicle and rolled over, striking the pedestrian in the process.

The pedestrian was killed and Jackson was injured and taken to Toledo Hospital, where he was treated and released.

