Richard Rose, Jr. was found guilty of raping a child under the age of 13 in 2004 and 2005.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Richard Rose Jr., 59, will spend the rest of his life behind bars for raping a young child.

Rose was found guilty in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court last week of five counts of rape.

According to court documents, Rose raped a child under the age of 13 back in 2004 and 2005.

Rose was immediately sentenced to life sentences for each count.