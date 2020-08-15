x
Ottawa County man in jail after being arrested for rape of child

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they received information that the 31-year-old sexually abused a child under 10.
A 31-year-old Ottawa County man is in jail after being arrested for raping a child under the age of 10.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of a sex crime on Woodside Drive in Rocky Ridge on Friday.

After an investigation, police say they received information that Daniel Monhollen had sexually abused a child.

After multiple attempts, Monhellen was eventually arrested at his Woodside Drive residence without incident.

Monhollen is currently in the Ottawa County Jail, charged with a first degree Rape felony.

