Ottawa County man in jail after being arrested for rape of child

A 31-year-old Ottawa County man is in jail after being arrested for raping a child under the age of 10.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of a sex crime on Woodside Drive in Rocky Ridge on Friday.
After an investigation, police say they received information that Daniel Monhollen had sexually abused a child.
After multiple attempts, Monhellen was eventually arrested at his Woodside Drive residence without incident.
Monhollen is currently in the Ottawa County Jail, charged with a first degree Rape felony.