One man dead, one in custody after Wyandot County shooting

Police say they responded to reports of a man carrying a gun and breaking windows on homes in a Carey neighborhood when they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds

CAREY, Ohio — A man is dead and another man was taken into custody after a shooting in a Wyandot County neighborhood on Sunday morning.

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a man walking down the street in his underwear on Newhard St. just before 8 a.m.

When they arrived, they found out that the man was also breaking windows of houses and carrying a gun.

That’s when they found 51-year-old Melvin Nash of Carey on the 500 block of N. Vance Street and took him into custody.

Another man was found down the street in front of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

As detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigated, four homemade incendiary devices were found at Nash’s home on N. Vance St. which caused a delay to the investigation while bomb squads were called in to remove the devices.

Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn released a statement on Sunday in which she said “This is such a tragic event for our community. On behalf of The Village of Carey, our prayers go out to all the families that were impacted by today’s shooting.”

The last homicide in Carey happened at the Carey Conservation Club in 2013 when 2 people were shot and killed.

Charges are pending against Mr. Nash.

