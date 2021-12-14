Man found dead inside west Toledo hotel; incident ruled homicide

William Williams, 53, was found dead inside the Relax Inn. Two suspects were arrested and charged with felonious assault.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating the city's 68th homicide of the year after a man was found dead Sunday inside a west Toledo hotel.

According to a police report, officers responded to the Relax Inn on Telegraph Road about 9 a.m. to check the safety of an individual. William Williams, 53, was found dead.

The Lucas County Coroner conducted an autopsy Monday and determined the death to be a homicide. 40-year-old Antwuan Lawson and 40-year-old Sara Bowlus-Houck were arrested and charged with felonious assault.

According to an affidavit, the victim was strangled. Bowlus-Houck was found with Williams' credit cards and other belongings.