Man dies after he and woman shot in south Toledo Saturday; suspect arrested

Police say the man was found shot on Blue Rock Ct. just after 2 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is dead after he and a 34-year-old woman were shot in south Toledo early on Saturday.

Toledo police say they were called to the 4600 block of Blue Rock Court just after 2 a.m. where they found James Miller who had been shot at least one time.

Miller was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A second victim, Kayla Braithwaite, was found near the intersection of Airport and Byrne.

Braithwaite had also been shot and was taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.

Later, police say an investigation led to the arrest of 21-year-old Daiqjuan Smith.

Smith was charged with murder and felonious assault.

Police did not release a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information, you are asked to text or call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

