Suspect in BG double homicide indicted

Xiaosong Wang is accused of shooting and killing two people in a Bowling Green Home Sunday. A third person was shot and injured in the incident.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Wood County Grand Jury has indicted the suspect in the Sept. 17 Bowling Green double homicide on 12 counts, according to a press release from the Wood County Prosecutor's Office.

The indictment, which was made Wednesday, charged 62-year-old Xiaosong Wang with the following counts:

Two counts of Aggravated Murder

Two counts of Murder

Three counts of Attempted Murder

Three counts of Felonious Assault

Two counts of Processing Criminal Tools

Wang was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed Bing Luan Lin, 40, and Zhichun Huang, 36, in the 500 block of Monroe Court. He also is accused of shooting and wounding 44-year-old Renshuang Qiu. According to the press release, Lin and Huang were two owners of the Bowling Green restaurant Ninja Hibachi Sushi Steak House. Qui and Wang were employees of the restaurant.

"Our hearts go out to the families of these men who were killed and wounded in this tragic incident," Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson said, "and we are grateful for the quick response and work of the Bowling Green Police Department, which may well have prevented an even greater tragedy. We will continue to work with our other law enforcement partners and the witnesses who have heroically stepped forward to ensure that justice is done here."

Authorities allege the incident arose from a dispute at the residence where several employees of the restaurant lived. Wang is accused of shooting the three victims with a .45 caliber handgun.

Wang is currently in custody at the Wood County Justice Center on a $2 million bond and a federal detainer from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 28.