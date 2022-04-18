x
Police: Man arrested after firing weapon, stealing vehicle, hitting bystander

Kenneth Powell, 26, is charged with receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 26-year-old man was arrested early Saturday after police say he fired a gun, stole a vehicle and drove into a home.

Toledo police officers responded a home in the 800 block of Colburn Street in south Toledo just before 4 a.m. According to a police report, Kenneth Powell was involved in a fight inside the home, which spilled outside.

Police said Powell fired a gun and struck a parked vehicle, which he then stole and drove into the home, hitting a bystander.

The vehicle driven by Powell was located near Collingwood Boulevard and Nebraska Avenue, and he was treated at a hospital before taken to jail.

Powell is charged with receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct.

