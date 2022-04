The cause of the fire is still not known as the flames went through the back of the home according to Chief Armstrong

TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews responded to a fire that broke out in a home in Central Toledo just before 6 a.m. Monday morning.

The flames ripped through the back of the house on Kimball Avenue near Highland Avenue according to Chief Armstrong.

The home was being renovated and no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

Toledo Edison was on the scene repairing a damaged wire, which left some without power.