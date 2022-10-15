Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office looking for sex offender who fled after pursuit

Police say Anthony Alan Biaz Adams is a registered sex offender and may be in the area of Garden, Crissey, Airport, and Albon Roads in Springfield Twp.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a registered sexual offender who led police on a pursuit and escaped on Saturday.

In a post on social media just after noon on Saturday, the Lucas County Sheriff's Office said Anthony Alan Biaz Adams fled into the woods on foot when the pursuit ended on Airport Highway.

They say Adams is likely in the area of Garden, Crissey, Airport, and Albon Roads.

Police say Adams did not have his cell phone.

Adams is described as 6'2" tall, 200 lbs, with some facial hair. It's unknown what he was wearing at the time he escaped.

If you see him, you are asked to not approach him but to call 911 immediately.