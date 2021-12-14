James Worley's appeal denied by Ohio Supreme Court

Worley, 62, can still appeal his death sentence at the federal level. He was convicted of killing Sierah Joughin in 2016.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Convicted killer James Worley will remain on death row after the Ohio Supreme Court denied his appeal Tuesday.

Worley was found guilty in 2016 of kidnapping and murdering Sierah Joughin in Fulton County. His execution had long been scheduled for May 2025, but that date was stayed in September since Worley still has a federal appeals process to navigate.

Joughin was 20 at the time of her murder. She disappeared July 19, 2016, while riding her bike along County Road 6 in rural Fulton County.