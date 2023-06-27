Infant dead, man hospitalized after crashing into Tiffin home following alleged abduction

The infant died from its injuries and the man accused of abducting the infant is hospitalized, Tiffin police said.

TIFFIN, Ohio — An infant was killed and a man was hospitalized Tuesday after the man allegedly abducted the infant from North Baltimore and then drove to Tiffin before accelerating off a road and crashing into a home when law enforcement drove up behind him, according to the Tiffin Police Department.

It is unclear if the man has an existing relationship with the infant. The man is also not named in the press release.

At about 3:43 p.m., the Wood County Sheriff's Office contacted Seneca County sheriffs to advise them of an armed man en route to Tiffin that had abducted a seven-month-old baby from the North Baltimore area and "stated he was feeling homicidal and suicidal," the Seneca County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Tiffin police also said the man told the infant's mother that he had killed the baby.

The sheriff's office said a Tiffin police officer located and began following the vehicle while providing his route to responding officers.

The man then turned south onto South Sandusky Street and was heading out of town between Cottage Avenue and Ella Street when a sheriff's deputy and Tiffin police officer pulled up behind him to conduct a traffic stop. He then accelerated at a high speed and "erratically drove off the roadway through the front yard of one residence and crashing into another residence, knocking it off its foundation."

Neighbors said the home, on South Sandusky Street, is a rental home and that the last occupants had moved out last week, so no one was at the home at the time of the crash.

Law enforcement then surrounded the vehicle, broke out the window and retrieved the infant "that was bleeding from the head and had labored breathing."

The infant was then transported to the hospital and officers extracted the man. Tiffin police also said a loaded weapon and two spent cartridges were found in the vehicle.

The infant's family was notified of its death.

“The collaboration with our partners in law enforcement and Fire and EMS was once again on display during this tragic and rapidly evolving incident," Sheriff Fredrick Stevens said. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of this innocent baby and to the deputies, officers and EMS that were involved in the lifesaving attempt for this infant. No one should have to deal with tragedy like this but unfortunately, they did today.”

Tiffin police chief David Pauly also released a statement on the incident:

"My heart breaks for the family of this innocent child and you can be sure this matter will be investigated thoroughly to determine exactly why and what occurred today. The Tiffin Police wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family. I appreciate the work of our Tiffin Officers, Detectives and Dispatchers. Additionally, I would like to thank our many first responding partners including the Seneca County Sheriff's Deputies and Detectives, Fostoria Detectives, and Tiffin Fire and Rescue Division. This was an unfortunate tragedy today and these things also take its toll on our first responders. My thoughts and prayers are with them as well".