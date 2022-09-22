Two suspects possibly involved in felonious assault identified

Tips leading to their identities may be eligible to receive a $5,000 cash reward.

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Toledo police say the suspects have been identified.

Original story:

Toledo police are seeking help in identifying two suspects who may have been involved in the felonious assault of a minor on Monday, Sept. 19.

The incident, which occurred on the 1500 block of Broadway, involved two suspects, a man and woman, who dropped their phone in a McDonald's restaurant. A 17-year-old picked up the lost phone, but then discarded it.

Some time later, the suspects came to the minor's home. There, the three individuals agreed that the minor would buy the owners a new phone, and the deal was made without incident.

Police say that following the suspects' departure, a red Mustang drove by the house and fired multiple shots at the 17-year-old victim.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information call OR text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.