Gun discharges during south Toledo police chase; Man arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested in south Toledo Wednesday after police claim he led them on a chase and tossed a gun from his vehicle, which fired upon hitting the ground.

Police started their pursuit at North Detroit and Oakwood avenues about 6 p.m., according to a police report. The suspect, 28-year-old Iman Rahim, threw a gun from the vehicle, which was later recovered by police at Detroit and Woodland avenues.

The chase ended at Glendale Avenue and Gilbert Road a short time later and Rahim was arrested.

Police discovered one spent shell casing in the gun. An unknown witness told police they believed the suspect fired at officers, but police believe the gun only fired when it hit the pavement after being thrown by the suspect.

No injuries were reported.