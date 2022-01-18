Crime
Fostoria police on scene of standoff; residents asked to avoid Columbus Ave. near Nichols St.
Police are on the scene of a standoff, according to Fostoria dispatch. Dispatch was unable to provide further specifics at this time.
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria police request the public avoid the area of Columbus Avenue near Nichols Street late Tuesday night.
Officers are on the scene of a standoff, Fostoria police dispatch confirmed. They were unable to provide further details regarding the exact nature of the standoff as of 11 p.m.
This is a developing story.