OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A Michigan man will spend the next six years behind bars as punishment for child sex crimes he committed in Ottawa County, Ohio.

A judge sentenced Robert Auxter on Monday to six years in prison. Auxter admitted to two counts of gross sexual imposition involving a girl under the age of 13.

Auxter previously served as a pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe, Michigan, but resigned before he was charged.