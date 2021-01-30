Employee reports car stolen from Toledo Assembly Complex parking lot

Three auto thefts happened from the parking lot in the span of four days last week according to TPD's online community crime map.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Employees at an auto assembly plant are concerned car thieves are targeting their place of work and they're asking for extra security measures.

The Chrysler Assembly Complex is located on Chrysler Drive in north Toledo.

An employee who reached out to WTOL 11 said his 2019 Dodge Charger was stolen the night of Jan. 26 from the parking lot.

"I walk outside and I start clicking my key fob to warm my car up," said the employee, who wished to remain anonymous. "I don't hear it. And then all of a sudden, I start realizing that more than just one person in the parking lot couldn't find their car."

The employee believes the thief or thieves are targeting Dodge Chargers and Challengers.

We're working to confirm with the Toledo Police Department if other Dodge Chargers or Challengers were stolen that night, however, we were able to check the police's online community crime map and discovered three auto thefts happened from the parking lot between Jan. 19 and Jan. 22.

"It seems they haven't even implemented another camera or maybe a fence or gate to see who's coming into our parking lot, you know?" The employee said.

The employee also said there was no broken glass around his car and he has both spare keys, so he thinks the thieves somehow hacked his car's lock system.

We reached out to TPD for more information and we're waiting to hear back.

A spokesperson with Stellantis (the company formerly known as Fiat Chrysler) sent us this statement: