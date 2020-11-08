Elmore PD officer arrested by FBI on charges of receiving, distributing child pornography

Elmore police officer Samuel Kurp was taken into custody Aug. 11 following a tip submitted to the FBI regarding his involvement in distributing child pornography.

ELMORE, Ohio — The FBI has arrested Elmore police officer Samuel Kurp on charges of receiving and distributing child pornography.

A press release sent by the FBI confirmed the arrest and investigation. According to authorities, an online tip was sent to the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and forwarded to the Oregon Police Department on Aug. 4.

Oregon PD passed the tip along to the FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. The FBI then opened an investigation into reports that a person had been distributing 26 explicit images or videos of child sexual abuse through a social media messenger app.

The FBI traced the IP addresses used by the sender back to Samuel Kurp. It was confirmed by Elmore police that Kurp was employed and attending work during the time these messages were sent. Kurp has served as an officer in Elmore since 2017.

Two federal search warrants were executed by the FBI: one in Oregon where the child pornography had been sent or received and one at his most recent address in Elmore.

Kurp was taken into custody by the Toledo branch of the FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force without incident.

A federal court appearance is scheduled for tomorrow.

According to the village of Elmore's website, Kurp is a graduate of Clay High School and studied criminal justice at Owens Community College.

Kurp completed the Basic Police Academy in 2017. He started his career in Elmore that same year, having previously worked for the village of Genoa Police Department. Kurp's assignment at the time of his arrest is patrol operations in Elmore.

This is a developing story.