ELMORE, Ohio — The AFE USA All-Stars women's football team stuck in Honduras finally arrived home on Friday.

They were airlifted by the U.S. Army from Honduras where they were stuck when the country went into lockdown because of coronavirus.

The women's football team had just finished a tournament when they got the news there was no way to get home. They thought they would be stuck there with limited resources, but Friday morning they made it back.

"The military flew us to South Carolina to an air force base. Half of the team went there and the other half was flown out this morning to another military installation. It's good to be home but I wouldn't trade that experience for anything," coach Mitchi Collette said.

Collette was brought to a base in South Carolina and has since flown back to Ohio.

They are being told to stay home for two weeks as a precaution.

Collette said the people in Honduras were very accommodating as they figured out their extended stay.



“They did give us a humongous discount which is really helpful. We do have a roof over our head and we are getting food in our stomachs and our coach is keeping everyone busy," Collette said.



The players and coaches that were stuck in Honduras are from 23 different states. They said everyone in Honduras treated them with kindness.



“(We're in) great spirits. Of course, everyone wants to go home. Many of my players are moms and would love to see their family. We would all like to see our family," Collette said.







Mitchi

AFE is a non-profit organization and the All-Stars group represents them internationally where they not only play, but give back to the community.



"We always do a good community event with a lot of children, homeless shelters, battered women and stuff like that," Collette said.

Mitchi

RELATED: Elmore football coach stuck in Honduras due to coronavirus

RELATED: Toledo-Lucas County Coronavirus Update | 1st confirmed death in Ohio; mayor says don't rely on testing

RELATED: Coronavirus and Ohio: The latest updates

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context



WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/section/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus



• Cover: Cover your mouth and nose wiht a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

• Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined can.

• Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

• Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.

• Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.