Embezzlement charges: 43-year-old Adrian woman arrested for allegedly stealing $200K from Dundee car dealership

Authorities said the suspect disappeared after a warrant was issued in 2022.

DUNDEE, Mich. — Law enforcement arrested an Adrian woman on embezzlement charges Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Dundee Police Department.

The 43-year-old suspect, whom authorities did not name pending arraignment, allegedly stole $200,000 from Williams Brothers Dodge Jeep dealership in Dundee while in their employ in 2019.

Following an investigation by Dundee police and fraud investigators with the National Insurance Crime Bureau, authorities said they presented evidence and documents to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office. County prosecutors issued a warrant for the suspect's arrest in 2022.

After issuing the warrant, the suspect disappeared and authorities were not able to locate her. Police said they received a tip regarding her whereabouts on Wednesday. With assistance from the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, Dundee police located the suspect at an Adrian residence and arrested her.

The suspect is due back in court for arraignment Thursday afternoon.

Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free mobile app for the latest news updates.

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.