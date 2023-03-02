Six people charged with breaking, entering, vandalizing Seneca County church

One 18-year-old and five juveniles between the 12 and 15 years old were charged with the alleged breaking and entering at a church in Attica, Ohio.

ATTICA, Ohio — Six people were arrested and charged for breaking and entering into a Seneca County church in early February, according to the Seneca County Sheriff's Office.

Ashton Sampson, 18, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, criminal damaging and breaking and entering into the New Mount Zion Old Regular Baptist Church on East High Street in Attica, Ohio.

Five other juveniles between the ages of 12 and 15 years old were also charged. Their charges were referred to the Seneca County Juvenile Court for further adjudication.

Deputies received a call of an alleged breaking and entering at the church the morning of Feb. 10. When deputies arrived, they discovered the church had been entered and "extensive damage to the chapel area of the church" was seen.

“One of the most pressing problems of our society is vandalism which seems to be spreading," Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick Stevens said in a press release. "There may be an abundance of unexplained reasons for the misbehavior of vandals, who are mainly young people, but the willful destruction or damaging of property is a crime.”

