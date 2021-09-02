2 facing drug-related charges following traffic stop in Seneca County

The search warrant unveiled suspected crack cocaine, suspected heroin, suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and "criminal tools."

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — A man and a woman are facing several drug-related charges after a search warrant was executed during a Seneca County traffic stop Monday.

The search warrant, signed by Judge Steve C. Shuff of the Seneca County Common Pleas Court, unveiled suspected crack cocaine, suspected heroin, suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and "criminal tools."

Kimberly A. Kistler, 48, of Tiffin, was arrested for a probation violation, with additional charges of trafficking in drugs, complicity of trafficking in drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also arrested was Devon T. Brockington, 36, of Tiffin for possession of criminal tools. He was also charged with trafficking in drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility.

Both Kistler and Brockington are being held at the Seneca County Correctional Facility pending further court proceedings.

Officers from patrol divisions of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and Tiffin Police Department were utilized to conduct the traffic stop and execute the search warrant.

“Today's operation is yet another example of the mutual aid this county is known for. The collaborative efforts of the Drug Task Force, Tiffin Police Department and Seneca County Sheriff's Office were on full display today. We will NOT tolerate drugs being brought into our county and we will continue to investigate the tips and information sent in by law abiding citizens who will not tolerate it either," Seneca County Sheriff Fred Stevens said in a press release.