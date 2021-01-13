2 arrested, charged with assault of police officer

Police say Sassinee Brown, 28, and Shomari Woodward, 43, assaulted two police officers while being arrested.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday night for assaulting two police officers while being arrested, according to Toledo police.

The two officers responded to a domestic violence call on the 900 block of Bronson in north Toledo and were assaulted while arresting Sassinee Brown, 28, and Shomari Woodward, 43, according to police records.

Police say Brown pushed one of the officers onto a couch, punched and clawed him in the face, causing minor injury.

She was charged with assault on a peace officer.

Woodward interfered with Brown's arrest, getting between her and the officers, according to police records.

Police say that while getting arrested, Woodward refused commands to put his hands behind his back, tried to walk away from the scene and advanced towards an officer.

According to records, Woodward also refused to provide his name and personal information after he was arrested.

Woodward was charged with failure to disclose personal information, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Brown was in court Wednesday at 9 a.m. Woodward was released on his own recognizance. His case will continue on Thursday.