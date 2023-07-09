Man dead after north Toledo shooting early Sunday

Deon Huntley, 35, was shot early Sunday in the 700 block of N. Michigan Street and died at the hospital. His death is ruled a homicide. No arrest has been made.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north Toledo early Sunday.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 2:49 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of N. Michigan Street, according to a report from the Toledo Police Department. The victim, identified by police as 35-year-old Deon Huntley, was found shot at least once.

Huntley was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. His death is ruled a homicide.

The incident is under investigation and no arrest has been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.