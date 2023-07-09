Man dead after north Toledo shooting early Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north Toledo early Sunday.
Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 2:49 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of N. Michigan Street, according to a report from the Toledo Police Department. The victim, identified by police as 35-year-old Deon Huntley, was found shot at least once.
Huntley was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. His death is ruled a homicide.
The incident is under investigation and no arrest has been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.