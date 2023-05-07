Second suspect arrested in 2022 homicide, hours after first arrest announced

The suspect is accused in the homicide alongside Jaron Phillips in Coleman's death. Unlike Phillips, he is not accused in the Whitmer High School shooting.

A second arrest was made in the October 2022 homicide of Johnathan Coleman, just hours after authorities announced the arrest of a first suspect in the shooting death.

According to a press release from Toledo police, US Marshals arrested 31-year-old Andre Jackson on Mason and E. Broadway at approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. Jackson is charged with Aggravated Murder. He will also face several additional charges at indictment, police said.

This comes just hours after authorities announced the arrest of 22-year-old Jaron Phillips in Houston, Texas, who is also charged with Aggravated Murder in the drive-by shooting that took Coleman's life. He is to be extradited to Toledo to face several charges, including three counts of Felonious Assault in the Whitmer High School football game shooting, which injured three on Oct. 7, 2022.

Jackson, however, is not facing any known charges in connection with the Whitmer shooting.

Coleman was shot and killed while in a vehicle with two others in the early morning hours of Oct. 6, 2022. Coleman later died of his injures on Oct. 15. The other two passengers were also struck by gunfire, both of whom survived. This included one of the co-defendants in the murder case of 10-year-old Damia Ezell.

