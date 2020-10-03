CANTON, Ohio — The Federal Bureau of Investigations is seeking public assistance in locating two fugitives from Canton, OH.

The Northern District of Ohio has issued Federal Arrest Warrants for the following individuals:

WILLIAM HUTCHINSON

William Hutchinson, 44, is charged with drug trafficking.

WILLIAM SHEELER

William Sheeler, 32, is charged with drug trafficking.





Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call the FBI Canton Resident Agency at 330-456-6200 or FBI Cleveland at 216-522-1400. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to their arrest.

