2 BGSU fraternities suspended for alleged hazing, alcohol incidents

Phi Delta Theta has been suspended for having alcohol parties that led to calls to emergency services. Delta Chi was already suspended for hazing.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Oct. 1, 2021.

One fraternity at Bowling Green State University was suspended and a second had its suspension extended on Tuesday for alleged incidents of hazing and parties with excessive drinking.

According to BGSU spokesperson Alex Solis, the Delta Chi fraternity was initially suspended in the summer of 2021 for a hazing violation of the Code of Student Conduct. That suspension was supposed to last one year, however, Solis said the university has since received "concerning" reports regarding the fraternity's off-campus activity.

A letter sent to Delta Chi from Dean of Students Christopher H. Mullins details a series of offenses, including an underage student being hospitalized after over-drinking at a party and a hazing incident in fall of 2020 that required forced consumption of hot sauce and illegal trespassing, among others.

"To be clear the University will not tolerate behavior that disregards the Code of Student Conduct and the health and safety of those students involved, and BGSU has extended this chapter’s suspension to fall 2026," Solis said.

The university's Phi Delta Theta chapter was also suspended Tuesday, and accepted responsibility for violations that included having alcohol parties resulting in 911 calls.

Assistant Dean of Students Michael Botts described two incidents in a letter to the fraternity.

The first, was at an off-campus event that lasted from Oct. 9 into Oct. 10, 2021, which allegedly brought four violations against the Code of Student Conduct, including:

Selling, distributing or furnishing alcoholic beverages except as expressly permitted by law and university policy. This includes, but is not limited to, providing alcohol to a person under the legal drinking age;

Failure of a recognized student organization or student group to take all necessary steps to ensure that no person under the legal drinking age possesses alcoholic beverages at functions it sponsors or within any property or transportation it owns, operates, and/or rents;

Hosting or participating in any activity that promotes excessive consumption of alcohol;

Causing, inciting, or participating in any conduct that unnecessarily disturbs others or disrupts local municipalities including, but not limited to, participating in or inciting a riot.

The second incident was at another off-campus get-together that took place on Oct. 29 and into the next morning. Violations connected with that incident included:

Failure of a recognized student organization or student group to take all necessary steps to ensure that no person under the legal drinking age possesses alcoholic beverages at functions it sponsors or within any property or transportation it owns, operates, and/or rents;

Causing, inciting, or participating in any conduct that unnecessarily disturbs others or disrupts local municipalities including, but not limited to, participating in or inciting a riot.

"Before BGSU considers reinstatement, no current member or advisor may be affiliated with this fraternity," Solis said.

Phi Delta Theta will be suspended until fall of 2024. Delta Chi's suspension has been extended until 2026.

We will continue to keep you updated.