Bowling Green Police searching for two escaped inmates from Northwest Community Corrections Center

The two inmates have been identified as 36-year-old Justin Firman and 24-year-old Dakota Embry.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Police Division is searching for two inmates who escaped from the Northwest Community Corrections Center late Thursday evening.

According to officials, the Wood County Sheriff's Office was called to the Corrections Center just after 8:30 p.m. earlier this evening, in response to the alert.

Firman was sentenced in Wood County Common Pleas Court in January to complete a program at Northwest Community Corrections Center. He was originally charged with abduction and domestic violence in February of 2022. He pleaded guilty to reduced charges of attempted abduction and domestic violence in October of 2022.

Embry is from Napoleon. He was charged in Henry County Common Pleas Court in 2022 on a felony charge of possession of fentanyl-related compound. He entered a guilty plea in December, and was sentenced in December to complete a program at Northwest Community Corrections Center.

As of now, police say the whereabouts of the inmates are currently unknown.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

This is a developing story. For more information, stay informed with the WTOL 11 app or at WTOL 11's website.