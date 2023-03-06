Escaped inmate found dead in jail cell hours after being taken back into custody Friday

Dakota Embry, 24, was taken into custody and booked on charges of escape at 5:10 p.m. Friday. He was found dead just over five hours later, authorities said.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A northwest Ohio man who escaped custody in Wood County has died in jail.

Dakota Embry, 24, allegedly escaped from the Northwest Community Corrections Center with another inmate on Thursday in Bowling Green.

Embry and 36-year-old Justin Firman were located in Fostoria around 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office was called to the corrections center just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday in response to an alert regarding escaped inmates, according to a media release.

Authorities found the two Friday in a camper using information gathered by questioning others at the correctional facility who may have been involved in the escape plan, police claimed. The escape is under investigation.

Both men were charged with escape. Embry was booked into the Wood County jail at 5:10 p.m. on Friday.

Wood County jail deputies found him unresponsive in his cell around 10:34 p.m. that night. They started CPR until paramedics arrived, according to a media release received Saturday morning from Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.

First responders pronounced Embry dead. No cause of death has been released. There were no signs of foul play and the Lucas County Coroner's Office will handle further investigation, Wasylyshyn said.

Embry, of Bryan, was charged in Henry County Common Pleas Court in 2022 on a felony charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound. He entered a guilty plea in December and was sentenced in December to complete a program at Northwest Community Corrections Center.

This is a developing story.