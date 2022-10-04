x
Adrian police searching for suspect with multiple active arrest warrants

Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a 41-year-old man.
Credit: Adrian Police Department

ADRIAN, Mich — The Adrian Police Department is searching for Jeffy Allen Elliot, a suspect with several active arrest warrants in Michigan, including absconding bond. 

Police are seeking assistance from the public to locate Elliot. They also ask those who know Elliot to encourage him to turn himself in. Elliot is pictured below. He is 41-years-old, approximately 6'1", 300lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Credit: Adrian Police Department

Anyone with information regarding the location of Elliot can contact the Adrian Police Department at 517-264-4808. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Lenawee Crime Stoppers at 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477. 

