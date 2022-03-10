West Toledo bank robbed Monday

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police and the FBI are seeking information after a bank was robbed Monday in west Toledo.

A male suspect robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 3355 Secor Rd. just before 10 a.m., according to a news release. The suspect entered the bank and verbally demanded money. He fled across Secor with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as male, 40-50 years old, medium to stocky build and between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10. He was seen wearing a green crocheted hat with a white ball on top, puffy white or tan coat, black pants and black tennis shoes.