Adrian police searching for arson suspect in charity fire

ADRIAN, Mich. — Adrian police are looking for a suspect after a suspicious fire broke out at a building on Wednesday morning.
Police responded to a suspicious fire that broke out at a building belonging to a charitable organization on S. Tecumseh Street in Adrian, Michigan. Upon arrival it was discovered that the windows of an Associated Charites building were broken and a burning container of gasoline was thrown inside.
Surveillance video captured the following photos:
Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Sgt. Leslie Keane at the Adrian Police Department at 517-264-4808, or via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.
