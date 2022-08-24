x
Crime

Adrian police searching for arson suspect in charity fire

Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in an Adrian building fire.

ADRIAN, Mich. — Adrian police are looking for a suspect after a suspicious fire broke out at a building on Wednesday morning.  

Police responded to a suspicious fire that broke out at a building belonging to a charitable organization on S. Tecumseh Street in Adrian, Michigan. Upon arrival it was discovered that the windows of an Associated Charites building were broken and a burning container of gasoline was thrown inside. 

Surveillance video captured the following photos:

Credit: Adrian Police Department

Credit: Adrian Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Sgt. Leslie Keane at the Adrian Police Department at 517-264-4808, or via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov. 

