Guns for gift cards; more on Toledo 'Gun Buyback' event

A gun buyback event is planned for September 10th, giving people gas gift cards in exchange for guns.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: The Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office ran out of funds at their gun buyback event on Saturday September 10 in just 2 hours.

According to the prosectutor's office, hundreds of people were still waiting to turn in guns but had to be turned away.

They said turnout was so strong, they will likely schedule two more events.

Original story:

The city of Toledo is offering the opportunity to exchange guns for gas gift cards on September 10.

The gun buyback will be held at the Fredrick Douglass Center at 1001 Indiana Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., funded by the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office.

A similar event has been held in Toledo in 2013 and 2014 but this time, more money is being offered.

Guns can be exchanged for the following amounts in gift cards:

Handguns: $100

Shotguns and rifles: $200

Automatic weapons: $250

Ammunition may also be returned but cannot be exchanged for gift cards.

"Any gun can kill you regardless, whether it's a handgun, a shotgun or whatever the case may be, but we want to make sure we are putting more incentive out there to get more dangerous guns off the street," Toledo Police Department Chief George Kral said.

Even if just a few guns are exchanged, it's a step toward reducing gun violence.

"When we make an arrest and secure convictions, a portion of that money goes to the prosecutor office, a portion comes to us and any other department that maybe involved in the arrest, and they are using the money to fund these cards through their asset forfeiture," said Chief Kral.

Chief Kral says they decided to bring the event back hoping to get more guns out of the community, in an effort to reduce gun violence. Even if it is just a few weapons.