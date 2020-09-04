TOLEDO, Ohio — Police say five people were arrested after a large crowd got into a fight in north Toledo early Thursday morning.

TPD says the crowd was gathered in the 800 block of North Ontario just after midnight when a fight broke out.

Police say they had already been to that location several times and have had to warn large crowds to disperse.

On this occasion, police say there were about 200 people blocking the streets and sidewalks.

Police say the crowd was screaming, yelling and very disorderly, and refused numerous orders from officers to disperse.

Nyasia Brown, Dashawn Coleman, Stefanique Cox Jemal Townsend and Mitchelle Whitfield were arrested and charged with violating an order of the health department and riot.

From left, Nyasia Brown, Dashawn Coleman, Stefanique Cox, Mitchelle Whitfield, and Jemal Townsend were arrested and charged with violating the order of the health department as part of a large crowd blocking the street on North Ontario Street early Thursday morning.

Lucas County jail

