TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police charged a man with breaking the state's stay at home order early Sunday morning.

According to court documents, officers told 26-year-old Christopher Kinnebrew to go home twice when they found him at a house party on the 1400 block of N Superior Street.

Police say Kinnebrew refused to leave. Officers arrested him and booked him in the Lucas County Jail. He has since posted bond.

Kinnebrew is charged with violating the state order and obstructing official business, both second-degree misdemeanors.

Kinnebrew is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in Toledo Municipal Court.

