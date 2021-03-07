27-year-old man dies from multiple gunshot wounds in west Toledo

TPD is investigating Christopher Kinnebrew‘s death as a homicide, the 29th of the year in the city.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead after an unknown suspect shot multiple times into his west Toledo apartment early Saturday morning, Toledo police said.



At approximately 2:45 a.m. Toledo police officers were called out to investigate a report of a person shot in west Toledo. Upon arrival police discovered Christopher Kinnebrew, a 27-year-old man, suffering from at least one gunshot wound at his apartment in the 3000 block of Middlesex Drive.

Kinnebrew was treated onsite and transported to Toledo Hospital where he later died.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy and found the cause of death to be from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled the death a homicide.

Detectives have opened a homicide investigation.

According to police, an unknown suspect shot into Kinnebrew’s apartment multiple times and struck him.

Police ask anyone with more information to contact Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.