Lucas County Sheriff: Mother in custody after telling deputies she stabbed 7-year-old, 8-year-old children

The incident occurred on the 500 block of Banquot Way sometime around 6:20 p.m.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: Initially, there was a report of a third victim, but Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre says deputies have cleared the house and only two victims were found.

A mother is in custody after she told sheriff's deputies she stabbed two of her children Thursday night, Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said

The incident occurred on the 500 block of Banquot Way sometime around 6:20 p.m.

According to Navarre, a 911 call came in from a woman who said she was outside of the Franklin Park Mall. She told the dispatcher she had stabbed her children.

When deputies arrived to the home on Banquot Way, they found a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old stabbed.

One of the children is in critical condition. Navarre said the second child is in seriously hurt, but not as critically as the other.

Investigators will process the scene and interview the mother, who is currently in custody.

No other information was immediately released.

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.