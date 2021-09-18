19-year-old woman found shot to death in east Toledo; 19-year-old woman charged with murder

TPD were called out to a mobile home on Consaul Street early Saturday morning where they found Dartaya Ragland suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 19-year-old Toledo woman is dead and another 19-year-old woman is charged with her murder early Saturday morning, Toledo police said.

According to a news release, Dartaya Ragland was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a mobile home unit in the 2500 block of Consaul Street just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and detectives opened an investigation.

Tahzyah Williams-Whitson was arrested at the scene and booked into the Lucas County jail on a charge of murder. Police say the women knew each other.