19-year-old woman found shot to death in east Toledo; 19-year-old woman charged with murder

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 19-year-old Toledo woman is dead and another 19-year-old woman is charged with her murder early Saturday morning, Toledo police said.
According to a news release, Dartaya Ragland was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a mobile home unit in the 2500 block of Consaul Street just before 4 a.m. Saturday.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and detectives opened an investigation.
Tahzyah Williams-Whitson was arrested at the scene and booked into the Lucas County jail on a charge of murder. Police say the women knew each other.
Ragland's death is the 49th in the city of Toledo in 2021 and the 51st in the metro area this year.