TOLEDO, Ohio — The 18-year-old accused of beating 16-year-old Marcus Bailey with a baseball bat changed his plea Friday.

Terry Pearson entered an Alford plea in Lucas County Common Pleas Court and was immediately found guilty of felonious assault.

An Alford plea is when a defendant maintains their innocence, but admits the evidence against them would result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.

He originally plead not guilty.

Bailey continues to recover from the severe brain injuries he suffered in the assault.

Pearson will be sentenced later this month.