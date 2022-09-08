Mayor, Toledo Roadrunners to commemorate new Swan Creek Metropark trail

A 1.5 mile trail is the latest addition to the south Toledo metropark.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and the Toledo Roadrunner Clubs will join Metroparks officials on Saturday for a ribbon-cutting at Swan Creek Preserve.

The event will commemorate the construction of a new 1.5 mile trail in the park. According to a press release, the trail leads to a 200 acre area of Swan Creek previously inaccessible to visitors. It features 580 feet of "concrete boardwalk" and two steel bridges that pass over the creek.

During Saturday's event, members from the Toledo Roadrunners Club will run through a ribbon on one of the park's new bridges to commemorate its construction. The ribbon "cutting" will take place at 10:30 a.m., followed by remarks from Mayor Kapszukiewicz, Metroparks Executive Director Dave Zenk, TMACOG Vice-president for Transportation David Gedeon and Tim Carney, president of the Toledo Roadrunners Club.

The new trail splits off from the Blue Trail near the Airport Highway entrance and ends at Byrne Road. Outside of the park, the path connects to the Arlington Avenue bike/pedestrian path, which continues to the University of Toledo Health Science campus and Bowsher High School.

To connect the new trail to the Arlington Avenue Trail, the city of Toledo paid for improvements along Byrne Road, which cost $3 million dollars. According to the press release, 80% of the cost was paid for with federal funds from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant, which the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments secured.