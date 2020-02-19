PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Robins singing. Sun shining. Mr. Freeze opening. All are three solid signs that spring is imminent in the 419. Even though this has been a mild winter for us, we're still excited to know that ice cream season is on the horizon.

The Mr. Freeze the one and only (Perrysburg, Ohio) group announced on its page on Tuesday that seasonal opening dates are set for both the Perrysburg and Toledo locations.

Perrysburg's location - 627 W. South Boundary St. - opens on Friday, Feb. 28. The Mr. Freeze at 2031 N. McCord Road will follow with an opening on Friday, March 6.

This is an anniversary year for the iconic ice cream shop, as 2020 marks the 50th year Mr. Freeze has opened its doors. You'll have plenty of time to ponder the vast variety of choices as you wait in the traditionally long line for your frozen treat! Will it be a Mudd, a Turtle or Buckeye sundae, or something else?

HOLD THE PHONE: WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER ICE CREAM SHOPS?

Now, if Mr. Freeze isn't your jam, check out the list of other GREAT shops and their opening days, too, to plan your grand ice cream tour:

Sundae Station - 1240 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, currently open

RJ's Ice Cream & Desserts - 135 E. 2nd St., Port Clinton, currently open

Netty's - Fearing Ave., Feb. 3

Netty's - Dorr St., Feb. 3

Netty's - Monroe St., Feb. 10

Netty's - Alexis Road, Feb. 17

Fritzie Freeze, 5137 N. Summit St., Feb. 29

Toozer's Time Out - 1003 Key St., March 1

Mr. G's Barn - 6756 Hill Ave., March 1

Mel-O-Creme - 1512 Woodville Rd., March 1

Chitter Chatter - 8144 Airport Highway, March 6

Freeze Daddy's - 8060 Monclova Rd., March 14

Netty's - Angola Road, March 16

Netty's - Marblehead, March 30

Penguin Palace - 2117 River Road, April 1 (weather permitting)

Lickity Split - 2021 Glendale Ave., April 1

The Big Dipper - 601 Washington St., Genoa (we are waiting on a return call)

Sweet Retreat - 1276 Michigan Ave., Waterville (we are waiting on a return call)

The Big Dipper - 380 Wentz St., Tiffin (we are waiting on a return call)

Shivers - 2425 Key St. (we are waiting on a return call)

Sundaze - 21018 Haskins Road, Haskins (we are waiting on a return call)

Did we forget some? Probably. If your fave isn't on this list, text us at 419-248-1100 to give a shout out the place where YOU scream for ice cream! (Bonus points if you have a picture of the ice cream!)

