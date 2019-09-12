TOLEDO, Ohio — The holidays aren't complete without an amazing dessert to follow the meal. Both of these ice cream ideas are super easy and great to have on hand if any guests drop in to say hello!

Spumoni Italian Rounds

Ingredients:

1 container (6 ounces) melting chocolate

8 pizzelles- homemade or from the bakery

1 56-ounce container VELVET Spumoni Ice Cream

Whipped cream

Chopped candied red and green maraschino cherries

Directions:

Prepare chocolate according to package directions. With a pastry brush, spread the chocolate on one side of all the pizzelles and place chocolate side up on a cookie rack to dry. Break up four of the pizzelles into small pieces. Using four festive plates, place one chocolate covered pizzelles on each plate and top with a generous dip of Spumoni Ice Cream. Place the broken pizzelles on top. Dollop with whipped cream and sprinkle with about 1 teaspoon of the chopped cherries per dessert. Serves 4.

Baby Peppermint Trifle

Ingredients:

4-footed champagne goblets

1 box chocolate wafers, crushed into small pieces

1 56-ounce container VELVET Peppermint Stick or Kroger Peppermint Ice Cream

Warmed Hot Fudge sauce

Whipped cream

1/2 cup chopped dark chocolate

Fresh mint leaves

Directions: