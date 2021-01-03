11th annual Restaurant Week Toledo promises good eats for area diners

For the next week a portion of proceeds from meals at participating restaurants will go to Leadership Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — It’s been a tough year for restaurants around the country and right here in Toledo.

Lockdowns and stay-at-home orders that were put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 took a toll on the businesses and their employees.

Still, 35 restaurants are participating in this year’s Restaurant Week Toledo.

The annual event promises good eats for area diners, and it’s all for a good cause.

This year, by simply dining-in or carrying-out your order a portion of proceeds will be donated to Leadership Toledo.

Leadership Toledo aims to build a stronger connection between aspiring young leaders and the community by encouraging leadership, self-awareness and service in its participants.

Restaurants that are participating this year include:

Adams Street Cafe

Balance Pan-Asian Grille

Basil Pizza & Wine Bar

The Blarney Irish Pub

Bombay Kitchen

BREW Coffee bar

Deet’s BBQ

Element 112

Firefly

Fowl and Fodder

The Heights

Home Slice Pizza

Inside the Five

Local Roots Juice Co.

Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters

Mancy's Ideal

Mancy's Steakhouse

Manhattan's Pub 'n Cheer

Maumee Bay Brewing Company

Nagoya Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

Plat8

Poco Piatti

Rayoka Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi

Registry Bistro

Rosie's Italian Grille

Shorty's True American Roadhouse

Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

SIP Coffee

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar

Stella's Restaurant & Bar

The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar

Tiger Bakery & Deli

The Whitehouse Inn

Ya Halla

Ye Olde Durty Bird

Diners will also have an opportunity to win prizes by picking up an RWT passport and having it stamped at participating restaurants four times.

A virtual beer tasting event being held this year has sold out.

Restaurant Week Toledo begins on Monday, March 1 and runs through Sunday, March 7.

Click here to visit the Restaurant Week Toledo website for more information.

In 2020, Restaurant Week Toledo ran from the end of February into the first days of March, just weeks before a stay-at-home order was issued in Ohio which temporarily closed down eat-in dining at Ohio restaurants.