11th annual Restaurant Week Toledo promises good eats for area diners

TOLEDO, Ohio — It’s been a tough year for restaurants around the country and right here in Toledo.
Lockdowns and stay-at-home orders that were put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 took a toll on the businesses and their employees.
Still, 35 restaurants are participating in this year’s Restaurant Week Toledo.
The annual event promises good eats for area diners, and it’s all for a good cause.
This year, by simply dining-in or carrying-out your order a portion of proceeds will be donated to Leadership Toledo.
Leadership Toledo aims to build a stronger connection between aspiring young leaders and the community by encouraging leadership, self-awareness and service in its participants.
Restaurants that are participating this year include:
- Adams Street Cafe
- Balance Pan-Asian Grille
- Basil Pizza & Wine Bar
- The Blarney Irish Pub
- Bombay Kitchen
- BREW Coffee bar
- Deet’s BBQ
- Element 112
- Firefly
- Fowl and Fodder
- The Heights
- Home Slice Pizza
- Inside the Five
- Local Roots Juice Co.
- Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters
- Mancy's Ideal
- Mancy's Steakhouse
- Manhattan's Pub 'n Cheer
- Maumee Bay Brewing Company
- Nagoya Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
- Plat8
- Poco Piatti
- Rayoka Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi
- Registry Bistro
- Rosie's Italian Grille
- Shorty's True American Roadhouse
- Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery
- SIP Coffee
- Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar
- Stella's Restaurant & Bar
- The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar
- Tiger Bakery & Deli
- The Whitehouse Inn
- Ya Halla
- Ye Olde Durty Bird
Diners will also have an opportunity to win prizes by picking up an RWT passport and having it stamped at participating restaurants four times.
A virtual beer tasting event being held this year has sold out.
Restaurant Week Toledo begins on Monday, March 1 and runs through Sunday, March 7.
Click here to visit the Restaurant Week Toledo website for more information.
In 2020, Restaurant Week Toledo ran from the end of February into the first days of March, just weeks before a stay-at-home order was issued in Ohio which temporarily closed down eat-in dining at Ohio restaurants.
