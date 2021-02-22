4th Annual Findlay Restaurant Week runs through Sunday

This year, a greater focus is on take-out orders due to the ongoing pandemic.

FINDLAY, Ohio — You can help support small, local businesses by picking up dinner.

The 4th Annual Findlay Restaurant Week kicked off Monday at 16 different locally-owned restaurants.

All week long, these restaurants will have menu items and meals set a special price point ranging from $10 to $40.

And each restaurant offers something different, from appetizer deals to a full four-course meal.

New this year is less focus on in-person dining and more opportunities for take out due to the ongoing pandemic.

"Kind of the same as previous years, the only thing we have added this year is that we're encouraging take out as well as in-person dining," said Danielle Wilkin, community relations and development manager at Visit Findlay.

This year, there are fewer restaurants participating due to the ups and downs of the last year financially.

Organizers say that is exactly why they are asking people to go out and try to support all of these locally-owned businesses.

"Like everybody this year, restaurants have been especially hit hard. So this is just a really good opportunity to support local, support your neighbors. Every single restaurant on our list is a locally-owned restaurant. So it's really important to go out there and support those people that you see every day," said Wilkin.

The 4th Annual Findlay Restaurant Week is underway and runs through Sunday, Feb. 28. To check out participating restaurants, click on this link here and go out and grab some grub.