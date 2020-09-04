TOLEDO, Ohio — All it takes is a simple five minutes to spread a little joy and highlight the perseverance of our community.

Nathan Rumbaugh came up with the idea after the trend began to pick up nationally.

“I am in a position now where I have the time to do it, I want to help out the community. Photography is a big passion of mine. It just so happens I heard about the story from the east coast and I thought I could probably bring that to Toledo as well," Rumbaugh said.

Rumbaugh added that the hobby has become more of a full-time job. However, instead of asking for payment for these photo sessions, he's asking for donations to the United Way of Greater Toledo to support neighbors during this crisis.

Photos are taken from the safety of ten feet away and there's no true requirements other than to show off the spirit of your family. Inspiration can be anything. Costumes? Casual? Goofy? There's no limit.

To make a donation or learn more about the campaign, check out the GoFundMe page. To schedule a session or check out more of the Toledo Front Steps Project photos, follow this link to Instagram.

