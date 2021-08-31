Pierogi Party planned to celebrate Polish cuisine

Club 16 in Holland will be the site of the homage to the homey, hearty food on Sept. 11-12, complete with a pierogi eating contest and plenty of polka.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Club 16 in Holland asks you, is there any better party than a pierogi party? They certainly are planning a party that will be tough to top if you're a fan of these (usually) potato-filled dumplings!

Join Club 16 in Holland on Sept. 11-12 for Polish cuisine and heritage as well as a remembrance ceremony for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The weekend of Sept. 11, the club located at 316 S. King Road hosts a flavorful celebration of the quintessential icon of Polish cuisine, the pierogi. The event features multiple Polish food concessions, an incredible lineup of polka and Polish musical entertainment, cold beer, a boutique shopping bazaar, a daily pierogi eating competition, kids’ activities and more.

In addition to the Polish heritage events, there will be a special ceremony in honor of 9/11. A program of remembrance and reflection from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The Springfield High School JROTC will provide this tribute.

The event hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. Below is a full schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 11

11:15-11:45 a.m. - 9/11 remembrance ceremony

12-3:30 p.m. - Acclaimed Poland-born singer/songwriter CARA and the Band perform

3:30-4 p.m. - Pierogi Eating Competition

4-7:30 p.m. - Randy Krajewski and the Badinov Polka Band perform

Sunday, Sept. 12

11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. - Polka Pirates perform

2:30-3 p.m. - Pierogi Eating Competition

3-6 p.m. - The DynaBrass perform

Pierogi and Polish food concessions include The Pierogi Lady, Pierogi Pantry & More, Srodek’s Campau Quality Sausage Company, Mo’ Flava Homemade Pierogi, J&I Concessions and Chef-ology.

Advance discount tickets are $11 for adults, $10 for seniors 65+, active military and veterans and $9 for children 6 to 12 years old. Children 5 and under are admitted free. Advance discount tickets can be purchased online here and are good for admission both days. Tickets are also available at the gate.

All paid ticket holders will receive $5 in food vouchers toward the purchase of food from any participating food concessions.

There is no charge for parking at the event.

For those who are not quite ready for a public festival, there is a pre-order, park and pickup option. No event ticket is needed to place a pickup order. Only 20 orders will be permitted per hour of the event for pick up. The deadline for placing a pickup order is Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. Review available items and place your order online here.