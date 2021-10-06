Go 419 Spirits | Going inside the brewing process at Inside the Five

Learning more about the Pumpkin Spice Latte Ale made with Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — It goes without saying that the fall season is known for pumpkin spice everything. It’s no surprise that Inside the Five decided to take on the flavor, but with a twist: a collaboration with Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte Ale can be enjoyed at both locations in Sylvania and Perrysburg.

When asked where the idea came from, co-owner Brandon Fields explained that drinking a pumpkin-flavored coffee in the morning led to thinking, "Huh, how can we turn this into a beer?’”

In addition to the use of Maddie & Bella coffee, Brandon said they use pumpkins from Gust Brother’s Pumpkin Farm in Ottawa Lake, Mich. Around 500 are used for all of Inside the Five’s pumpkin beers. “If we can source it local we do,” Brandon said.

The partnership with Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters spawned from a long-term friendship the owners had. While the coffee can be enjoyed in the Pumpkin Spice Latte ale it will be found in all the coffee-based beers including the vanilla coffee porter Deimos.

Both beers were sampled. The Pumpkin Spice Latte ale greeted the taste buds with the Maddie & Bella coffee locals know and was followed by the expected sweetness of nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla. Then it has a creamy finish, much like the latte counterpart, which is accomplished using nitrogen.

If you like porters and coffee then Deimos is a must-try. The coffee vanilla porter had a bold coffee taste and was followed by hints of creamy vanilla. Similar to a coffee with a splash of creamer. The porter is surprisingly light and refreshing.

When asked how this whole brewery idea started Branded shared that he was gifted a home brewing kit from his wife and it took off. “I just fell in love with taking random ingredients, putting them together and creating something to share with people.”