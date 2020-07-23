Head out of this world during 'Mission to Mars' week

Imagination Station scientists are offering virtual activities that explore intergalactic travel and outer space.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Want to visit outer space from the comfort of your own home?

Imagination Station has planned activities to bring Mars right to you!

To commemorate the launch of NASA's Mars Rover, Imagination Station scientists are bringing you Mission to Mars - a week jam-packed with virtual activities about intergalactic travel and exploration.

From Monday, July 27 to Friday, July 31, scientists will share at-home, rover-related activities. You can follow along with the activities on Imagination Station's Facebook page here.

Perseverance, the Mars Rover, is designed to help astronomers better understand the climate and geology of Mars and search for signs of ancient life. Perseverance is expected to land on Mars in February of 2021 and spend more than 680 days, or one Mars year, gathering samples and data to bring back to Earth.